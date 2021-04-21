Queen thanks well-wishers as she spends her first birthday without Prince Philip

"My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."

On Twitter, the royal family posted an official photograph of the Queen, accompanied by the message: "HM was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in London, the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York.

"This year The Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh."

Despite the recent easing of some coronavirus restrictions, social distancing rules remain in place in Britain. As a result, the Queen is being attended by only a small number of staff at Windsor Castle, where she spent more than a year in a support bubble with her late husband.

Though the royals won't be permitted to spend time indoors together, British media report that some of the family are expected to join the Queen in Windsor to mark her birthday privately.

In addition to her actual birthday in April, the monarch also has an official birthday -- usually the second Saturday in June.