Rahm watching Olympics from home and still doesn't know why

Rahm said he went back on Sunday and took a saliva test, an antibody test and a PCR test. The saliva and PCR tests came back negative, and it was confirmed he had the COVID-19 antibodies.

By then, he said, he could not have received three straight negative results and arrived in Tokyo in time to play at Kasumigaseki Country Club, where he would have been the betting favorite.

Along with already having COVID-19 and being vaccinated, Rahm said he flew privately to England for the British Open, where he passed every test required to play. He tied for third, the only player this year to have top-10 finishes in all four majors.

More maddening to Rahm is searching for answers on why this happened to him.

“I haven't had two experts tell me the same thing,” he said.

Andy Levinson, the PGA Tour's senior vice president who has overseen the COVID-19 protocols, was not involved in any of Rahm's tests and hasn't spoken to him. From his experience and working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said it sounded like what the tour dealt with last summer.

Some players still tested positive for weeks — sometimes months — after 10 days of isolation and no symptoms.