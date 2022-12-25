Rapid rise of COVID-19 in China raises threat of new mutant

Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world?

Scientists don’t know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say.

“China has a population that is very large and there’s limited immunity. And that seems to be the setting in which we may see an explosion of a new variant," said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.

Every new infection offers a chance for the coronavirus to mutate, and the virus is spreading rapidly in China. The country of 1.4 billion has largely abandoned its “zero COVID” policy. Though overall reported vaccination rates are high, booster levels are lower, especially among older people. Domestic vaccines have proven less effective against serious infection than Western-made messenger RNA versions. Many were given more than a year ago, meaning immunity has waned.

The result? Fertile ground for the virus to change.

Read more or scroll to bottom for 8 charts that capture the COVID-19 situation in the United States.

As China grapples with a national COVID-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, relatives of sick people are searching for open beds and patients are slumped on benches in hospital corridors and lying on floors for a lack of beds.

China's unyielding "zero-COVID" approach, which aimed to isolate all infected people, bought it years to prepare for the disease. But an abrupt reopening, announced Dec. 7 in the wake of anti-lockdown protests, caught the nation under-vaccinated and short on hospital capacity.

Experts have forecast between a million and 2 million deaths next year.

Virus outbreak overloads China hospitals

Interactive: 8 charts that show COVID-19 variants, hospitalizations, cases and deaths