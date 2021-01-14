Reform Party leader tasked to form Estonia's new government

On Thursday, the Reform Party said it would start official government formation talks with the Center Party. Together, the two parties would muster a comfortable majority at the 101-seat Riigikogu Parliament.

According to Estonian public broadcaster ERR, a new Cabinet could be sworn in on Jan. 25 under Kallas.

The government formation marks the second such attempt for Kallas, 43, in less than two years as she failed to bring about a Reform Party-led coalition after the March 2019 general election.

If successful, she would become the first female prime minister in the history of Estonia, which regained its independence in 1991 amid the collapse of the Soviet Union. A lawyer and former European Parliament lawmaker, she is the daughter of Siim Kallas, one of the Reform Party’s creators and a former prime minister.

Kallas has ruled out including the populist EKRE, the nation's third-largest party which runs on a nationalist, anti-immigration and anti-European Union agenda, in the new Cabinet, citing considerable differences in values. The pro-business and pro-entrepreneurship Reform Party defines itself on its website as “the leader of the liberal worldview in Estonia.”

Due to EKRE's strong rhetoric, Ratas' government was shaky from the start.