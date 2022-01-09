'Reliable royal' Kate Middleton turns 40 today. Here's a look at her life

Royal astrologer Debbie Frank has predicted that Kate Middleton will have a good year ahead. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.
The Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 40 on Sunday, has emerged as Britain’s reliable royal.
After Prince Harry and Meghan’s stormy departure to California in 2020, the death of Prince Philip last year, and now sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the former Kate Middleton remains in the public eye as the smiling mother of three who can comfort grieving parents at a children's hospice or wow the nation by playing piano during a televised Christmas concert.
“This is the woman who was the commoner who married into the royal family and who has not tripped up, not caused any embarrassment,’’ Katie Nicholl, author of “Kate: The Future Queen.” “It’s not been an easy year, and yet somehow Kate seems to be a bit of a beacon in all of this.’’
At a moment when the House of Windsor is facing more than its share of controversy, Prince William's spouse has won accolades for her commitment to early education, art and music. The charities she supports gush about her willingness to get personally involved in their causes.
The daughter of a flight attendant and a flight dispatcher, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton was born in Reading, England, on Jan. 9, 1982, and grew up with a younger sister, Pippa, and a younger brother, James.
It was at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland that Kate first met Prince William, the elder son of the late Princess Diana and second in line to inherit the British throne after his father, Prince Charles.
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with Dean of Westminster The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, right, and Paul Baumann, Receiver General and Chapter Clerk arrive for a visit to the vaccination center at Westminster Abbey, London, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 to pay tribute to the efforts of those involved in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to staff during a visit to the vaccination center at Westminster Abbey, London, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 to pay tribute to the efforts of those involved in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge reacts, during a meeting with fishermen and their families in Fife to hear about the work of fishing communities on the East Coast of Scotland, Wednesday May 26, 2021.
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and US First Lady Jill Biden laugh during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit in England, Friday, June 11, 2021.
Britain's Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, speaks to Ed Sheeran, center, and Gregory Porter after the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
FILE - Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge visits the Urban Nature Project at the Natural History Museum, in London, June 22, 2021.
FILE - Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge attends the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, in London, April 25, 2019.
FILE - The girlfriends of Britain's Prince William, Kate Middleton, leaves after attending their university graduation ceremony at St. Andrews University in St. Andrews, Scotland, June 23, 2005.
FILE - Britain's Prince William and his girlfriend Kate Middleton walk together at RAF Cranwell, England, April 11, 2008, after William received his RAF wings from his father, Prince Charles.
FILE - Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak as they sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch the women's singles final match between Serena Williams of the United States and Romania's Simona Halep on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 13, 2019.
FILE - Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge reacts as she plays tennis with US Open Champion Emma Raducanu during an event hosted by the LTA Youth programme, at the National Tennis Centre in London, Sept. 24, 2021.
FILE - Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London, Sept. 28, 2021.
FILE - Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge poses for photographers at The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, in London, Oct. 17, 2021.
FILE - Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge stand outside Westminster Abbey after their Royal Wedding in London, April 29, 2011.
FILE - Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and United States Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin arrive through the East Gallery ahead of the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, June 3, 2019.
FILE - Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, left, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive for a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Dec. 11, 2020, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, center, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, react as the Queen prepares to cut a cake as they attend an event in celebration of 'The Big Lunch 'initiative, during the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, June 11, 2021.
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to the vaccination center at Westminster Abbey, London, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 to pay tribute to the efforts of those involved in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.
Britain's Prince William and Kate, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are seen after watching the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
A general view of the Mall and Victoria Memorial filled with well-wishers celebrating the Royal Wedding of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on April 29, 2011 in London.
The bridesmaids and page boys arrive at Westminster Abbey for the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton in central London April 29, 2011.
Kate's sister Pippa Middleton arrives with the brides maids and page boys for the Royal Wedding at Westminster Abby on Friday, April 29, 2011.
Britain's Prince William, left, and his best man Britain's Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey at the Royal Wedding in London Friday, April, 29, 2011.
Kate Middleton waves as she arrives at Westminster Abbey at the Royal Wedding with Britain's Prince William in London Friday, April, 29, 2011.
Kate Middleton enters Westminster Abbey on the arm of her Father for her wedding to Prince William in central London April 29, 2011.
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave the 1902 State Landau as they arrive at Buckingham Palace, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011.
Kate Middleton walks up the aisle on the arm of her father Michael Middleton at Westminster Abbey, central London, for her marriage to Britain's Prince William, Friday April 29, 2011.
Prince William greets Kate Middleton as she arrives at the alter with her father Michael Middleton, prior to their marriage in London's Westminster Abbey, Friday April 29 2011.
Kate Middleton and and Britain's Prince William hold hands during the wedding service at Westminster Abbey, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Dr Rowan Williams, London, Friday April 29, 2011.
(left- right) Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Michael Middleton during the marriage of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey, London on Friday, April 29, 2011.
Prince William places a wedding ring on the finger of his bride Kate, at Westminster Abbey, London on Friday April 29, 2011.
Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton exchange rings during their wedding service at Westminster Abbey, in London, Friday April 29, 2011.
General view of guests singing inside Westminster Abbey, in London, UK, during the wedding ceremony of His Royal Highness Prince William and Catherine Middleton. Picture date: Friday April 29, 2011.
Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walk down the aisle at Westminster Abbey following their marriage in central London April 29, 2011.
Prince William and his new bride Kate leave Westminster Abbey after their wedding on Friday April 29, 2011.
Britain's Prince William and his fiancee Kate Middleton walk up the aisle of Westminster Abbey in London during their wedding ceremony, on April 29, 2011.
Britain's Prince William and his wife, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, leave Westminster Abbey after their wedding ceremony in central London Friday, April 29, 2011.
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge stand outside of Westminster Abbey after their Royal Wedding in London Friday, April, 29, 2011.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, make their way out of Westminster Abbey in London, following the ceremony for the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge watched by guests including British musician Elton John and partner David Furnish, London, Friday April 29, 2011.
Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who has been given the title of The Duchess of Cambridge, wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following their wedding at Westminster Abbey on Friday April 29, 2011.
Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who has been given the title of The Duchess of Cambridge, kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following their wedding at Westminster Abbey on Friday April 29, 2011.
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Royal Wedding in London Friday, April, 29, 2011.
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Royal Wedding in London Friday, April, 29, 2011.
From left, Prince Phillip, Carole Middleton, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stand outside of Westminster Abbey after the Royal Wedding in London Friday, April, 29, 2011.
Britain's Prince William and wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge wave as they travel in the 1902 State Landau carriage along the Processional Route to Buckingham Palace, in London on April 29, 2011.
Their Royal Highnesses Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, journey by carriage procession to Buckingham Palace following their marriage at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, approach by carriage procession Buckingham Palace following their marriage at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London.
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge pass the Queen Victoria Memorial at the Royal Wedding in London Friday, April, 29, 2011.
at the Royal Wedding in London Friday, April, 29, 2011.
Crowds of people walk towards Buckingham palace after the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton in central London April 29, 2011.
Well wishers surge along the Mall behind the police towards Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Royal Wedding of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London.
More than 1,300 personnel from across the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force played a key role in the ceremonial elements of the Royal Wedding today, Friday, April 29, 2011.
The Queen leaves the Abbey after the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton in central London April 29, 2011.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, and her husband Prince Philip, right, leave Westminster Abbey following the wedding of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, as they make their way along the procession route to Buckingham Palace, London, Friday, April, 29, 2011.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, left, and Britain's Prince Charles leave Westminster Abbey after the wedding service at the Royal Wedding in London Friday, April, 29, 2011.
The Queen's Guard march before the marriage of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton in central London on Friday, April 29, 2011.
A general view of the Mall and around the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace in central London, filled with well-wishers celebrating the royal wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey Friday, April 29, 2011.
A small section of the eight tiered wedding cake with the initials W & C, made by Fiona Cairns and her team, awaits the newly weds Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, in the Picture Gallery of Buckingham Palace in central London, Friday April 29, 2011.
Britain's Prince William stick his tongue out, as his wife Ket, Duchess of Cambridge, waves, as they drive from Buckingham Palace to Clarence House in a vintage Aston Martin Volante sports car, following their wedding at London's Westminster Cathedral Friday April 29, 2011.
