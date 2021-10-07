Reliance Retail to open 7-Eleven outlets in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — The 7-Eleven empire is coming to India.

India’s Reliance Retail Ventures has set a franchise agreement with 7-Eleven, Inc., to launch convenience stores in the second most populous nation, the company said Thursday.

The stores will first be launched in the financial hub of Mumbai. Indian media reported the first store is due to open within a few days.

Earlier this week, Indian rival Future Retail ended its 2-year old agreement with Dallas, Texas-based 7-Eleven to develop the franchise.

Reliance, India’s biggest retailer, said in a statement that the stores would offer the usual convenience store range of drinks, snacks and other items chosen to suit local tastes, with “affordability and hygiene at its very core.” It didn't say if the stores will be selling 7-Eleven's famous Slurpees.

“India is the second largest country in the world and has one of the fastest-growing economies," 7-Eleven's president and CEO, Joe DePinto, said in a statement. “It’s an ideal time for the largest convenience retailer in the world to make our entry into India.”