 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Renovations offer new view of ancient West Bank mosaic

  • 0

JERICHO, West Bank (AP) — Tourists are being offered a new glimpse at one of the largest ancient mosaics in the Middle East after renovations undertaken by the Palestinian Authority were unveiled this week.

The 930-square-meter (10,000-square foot) stone mosaic, with intricate geometric patterns, is part of what's known as Hisham's Palace. It was built during the reign of the Umayyads, the first hereditary Muslim dynasty, which ruled from Damascus. The palace was the winter resort of Caliph Hisham ibn Abd al-Malik, who ruled from A.D. 724 to 743.

It is situated near the desert oasis city of Jericho — one of the world's oldest — in what is now the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israel, which controls access to the territory, plans to welcome tourists from Nov. 1 as it lifts COVID-19 restrictions. The Palestinians hope the new project will attract both local and foreign travelers.

The $18 million project, which included the construction of a large dome to protect the mosaic from the elements, was partly funded by the Japanese government. Tourists can now view the mosaic from a new walkway suspended above it.

The project was originally supposed to be completed in 2018 but was delayed, in part because of the challenge of anchoring the dome without disturbing the archaeological remains.

People are also reading…

Abdel Raheem Zahran, a local tourist who came with his children on Thursday, said he had been to the site seven years earlier, but it was “not as developed.”

"The dome that they made is great, you don’t have the sun beating down on you, “ he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy.

Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Princess Mako quietly married a commoner without traditional wedding celebrations Tuesday and said their marriage — delayed three years and opposed by some — "was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts.”

Zimbabwe's Dangarembga receives German peace prize

Zimbabwe's Dangarembga receives German peace prize

VIENNA (AP) — Accepting a prestigious German prize Sunday in honor of her work, Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga called for a “new Enlightenment,” saying a fundamental shift is needed to overcome the structures of racial hierarchy that have led to violence in her home country and across the world.

Colonial art: Cambridge hands over looted bronze to Nigeria

Colonial art: Cambridge hands over looted bronze to Nigeria

LONDON (AP) — A Cambridge University college handed over a bronze cockerel looted from Africa in the 19th century to Nigerian authorities on Wednesday, as part of a modest but growing effort in some European countries to return African art taken by colonial powers.

De Kock protest after South Africa team ordered to take knee

De Kock protest after South Africa team ordered to take knee

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Quinton de Kock refused to play in a T20 World Cup game against the West Indies on Tuesday in protest after Cricket South Africa ordered its players to take a knee before matches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will the cruise industry be able to recover?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News