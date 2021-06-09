 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report claims Russian agents tailed journalist who fell ill
0 Comments
AP

Report claims Russian agents tailed journalist who fell ill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOSCOW (AP) — The investigative organization Bellingcat claimed Wednesday that Russian agents who had tailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny before his poisoning also shadowed a journalist who had earlier fallen severely ill with similar symptoms.

Dmitry Bykov, an author and journalist who is an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, became sick aboard an airplane while on a lecture tour in 2019; he spent five days in a coma.

Doctors attributed the illness to bacterial food poisoning. But the illness and circumstances bore strong resemblance to the case of Navalny, who last year fell sick aboard a domestic flight and was hospitalized in a coma before being transferred to Germany for treatment, where doctors said he had been poisoned with a Soviet-developed nerve agent Novichok.

Bellingcat, an Amsterdam-based international organization that focuses on open-source investigations, identified what it said were several alleged agents of Russia's Federal Security Service who had trailed Navalny directly before his poisoning. In a report Wednesday, it said cellular phone records and airline ticket purchases showed that two of these agents had traveled to the same cities as Bykov and at the same time.

Navalny spent five months in Germany recuperating from the poisoning. He was arrested upon his return to Russia in January and subsequently ordered to spend 2 1/2 years in prison on the grounds that his convalescence in Germany violated a suspended sentence that had been handed in an embezzlement conviction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take a look inside an impact crater on Mars

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+22
Cruise ships restart in Venice, bring environmental protests
World

Cruise ships restart in Venice, bring environmental protests

  • Updated

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The first cruise ship since the pandemic wended its way Saturday through the heart of Venice, escorted by triumphant water-spouting tugboats and elated port workers as it traveled down the Giudecca Canal but also protested by hundreds on land and a small armada of wooden boats waving “No Big Boats” flags.

El Salvador president wants Bitcoin as legal tender
World

El Salvador president wants Bitcoin as legal tender

  • Updated

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced in a recorded message played at a Bitcoin conference in Miami that next week he will send proposed legislation to the country's congress that would make the cryptocurrency legal tender in the Central American nation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News