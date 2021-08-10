Report: Ex-UK leader Cameron made $10M from collapsed firm

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister David Cameron is reported to have made $10 million from a financial services company that he lobbied for before it collapsed earlier this year, according to a TV news program.

The BBC reported Monday that Cameron appeared to have made $4.5 million after cashing in shares from Greensill Capital in 2019. Together with his salary and bonus, he is believed to have made around $10 million before taxes for work as a part-time adviser for the company over 2 1/2 years, the broadcaster said.

The BBC’s investigative program “Panorama” said it obtained a letter between Greensill and Cameron detailing the value of his shares.

Cameron’s spokesman said the former British leader did not receive “anything like” the reported sums, and maintained that Cameron did not have any idea until December 2020 that the company was in danger of failure.

“He acted in good faith at all times, and there was no wrongdoing in any of the actions he took,” the spokesman said.

Cameron has been facing questions from lawmakers about his efforts to persuade senior government officials to invest public money in Greensill before it collapsed in March.