 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report on France's virus response criticizes elderly care
0 comments
AP

Report on France's virus response criticizes elderly care

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — A report made public Tuesday into France’s handling of the coronavirus criticized the government for not providing enough care for older adults living in retirement homes.

The report's authors concluded that people over age 85 were more heavily affected by COVID-19 in France than they were in the United Kingdom or the United States. But the report acknowledges that the situation in France was not as bad as it was in countries such as Spain and Poland.

France has Europe's third-largest pandemic death toll after the U.K., and Italy, and infections have continued to rage in recent weeks.

“With 1,332 deaths per million inhabitants, it is well above the European average (1,092 deaths per million),” the report said of France's COVID-19 mortality rate. The authors attributed the discrepancy mainly to the first wave of the pandemic, which was particularly strong in parts of eastern France.

To prepare the report, five experts heard from around 200 representatives from the French government, health care system and scientific community.

The report recommends “improving the care system for the elderly in institutions” in France, including by strengthening the medical facilities in care homes and coordinating them better with hospital support.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Palestinians fault UN as Mideast conflict rages

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+38
Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive
World

Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive

  • Updated

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military unleashed another heavy wave of airstrikes Monday on the Gaza Strip, saying it destroyed militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. International diplomacy to end the weeklong war that has killed hundreds appeared to make little headway.

+60
Israel strikes Gaza home of Hamas leader, destroys AP office
World

Israel strikes Gaza home of Hamas leader, destroys AP office

  • Updated

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel slammed the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, in a dramatic escalation that included bombing the home of a senior Hamas leader, killing a family of 10 in a refugee camp — most of them children — and pulverizing a high-rise that housed The Associated Press and other media.

+14
New Dutch exhibition takes unflinching look at slavery
World

New Dutch exhibition takes unflinching look at slavery

  • Updated

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The delicacy of one of the first objects in new exhibition at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum belies its brutality. At the end of a thin iron rod are the artistically interwoven letters GWC — used to brand the initials of a Dutch trading company into the skin of enslaved workers.

+20
Greece joins Mediterranean race to win back tourists
World

Greece joins Mediterranean race to win back tourists

  • Updated

NAXOS, Greece (AP) — In her kitchen, Kyriaki Kapri has enough food to feed an army. Piles of squid for frying, lemons to be quartered, thumb-thick potato wedges to make oregano-sprinkled French fries, and seafood for the dishes famous on the Greek island of Naxos.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News