 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Pandemic dealing setbacks to gender parity in jobs
0 comments
AP

Report: Pandemic dealing setbacks to gender parity in jobs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GENEVA (AP) — The think tank behind the annual gathering of world leaders in Davos, Switzerland, says the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting gender parity in the workplace, but time will tell whether the damage to women's roles in the economy proves permanent.

The World Economic Forum predicted Wednesday that gender parity -- already not expected for a century -- will have to wait dozens more years to come about because of the coronavirus’ impact. It said the hard-hit consumer, retail, travel and tourism industries tend to be large employers of women.

“The pandemic has already begun to show partial impact on the data, and it’s not looking like great news for gender equality in the future," said forum managing director Saadia Zahidi in an interview. “It remains to be seen if this is actually an underestimate of where things end up.”

“It remains to be seen if some of this is permanent scarring in the labor market,” she added.

The forum says that when some care-industry workplaces closed, “housework, childcare and elder care responsibilities fell disproportionately on women.” And data shows hiring rates for women, particularly in leadership roles, were lower than for men, Zahidi said.

Meanwhile, fast-growing sectors in technology, computing and engineering have disproportionately low representation of women, the forum said.

The report, now in its 15th year, gave high marks to Nordic countries Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Sweden, while Rwanda and Namibia in Africa placed in the top ten among the “most gender equal” countries in the world.

The forum said countries can work to close their gender gaps with strategies like investing in the care sector, ensuring equal work-leave time for men and women, and setting policies that can help improve unbiased hiring and promotion practices in the workplace.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris, religious leaders, meet on COVID, hate

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
World

2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Two additional tugboats deployed Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free.

+18
Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed
World

Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Salvage teams on Monday finally freed the colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.

+3
1 report, 4 theories: Scientists mull clues on virus' origin
World

1 report, 4 theories: Scientists mull clues on virus' origin

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — A team of international and Chinese scientists is poised to report on its joint search for the origins of the coronavirus that sparked a pandemic after it was first detected in China over a year ago — with four theories being considered, and one the clear frontrunner, according to experts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News