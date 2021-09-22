Report: Turkish frigate confronts Greek vessel

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish warship issued a warning to a Greek research vessel to prevent it entering what Turkey considers its territorial waters, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported Wednesday.

The showdown came a year after tensions in the eastern Mediterranean threatened to escalate into open conflict between the neighbors and NATO allies.

The Nautical Geo survey ship was confronted by the Orucreis frigate as it attempted to enter Turkey’s continental shelf, NTV said. The Turkish ship issued a radio message warning it would intervene if the survey vessel continued its course.

NTV didn't say when the incident occurred, but maritime tracking services showed the Maltese-flagged Nautical Geo docked Wednesday at Heraklion port on the Greek island of Crete.

The Turkish Defense Ministry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Greece and Turkey have been competing over the exploration of gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean amid a lengthy dispute over their respective territorial waters. Turkey also considers itself the guardian of breakaway northern Cyprus’s energy rights in the region.