Rights groups hail imprisonment of South Africa's ex-leader

The foundation said it is “profoundly disturbed by the willingness of Mr. Zuma to court public violence and lawlessness in support of political and personal agendas....This is extremely dangerous in the contexts of a country where the rule of law is under siege at so many levels....It is vital that Mr. Zuma and his supporters be held accountable every step of the way."

Amnesty International South Africa also praised Zuma's surrender and imprisonment.

“Due process must be allowed to take its course and the Constitution, and the law upheld. Former President Zuma handing himself over goes a long way, in showing that no one is above the law in South Africa,” Amnesty South Africa Executive Director Shenilla Mohamed said.

“Respect for the rule of law is essential for the promotion and protection of human rights and must be upheld without fear or favor," Mohamed said in a statement. "We call on all parties involved to show restraint and remain calm."

