Rights watchdog faults Malta for abortion, journalist safety

She also called for Malta to implement mandatory sexual education and take measures to improve gender equality. There is a need, she said in a statement, to “overcome prejudices and traditional and all other practices based on the idea of the inferiority of women or on stereotyped roles for men and women."

The commissioner also referred to the conclusions of a public inquiry which found that the Maltese state “has to bear responsibility” for the 2016 assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia because of the culture of impunity that emanated from the highest levels of government.

Implementing the recommendations of that inquiry “should be a top priority for the government,” she said.

“The authorities should swiftly start putting in place the far-reaching reforms needed to ensure journalists’ safety and address mistrust in the media in Malta. This should begin with a coordinated response to threats and harassment against journalists, including online, in order to provide adequate protection measures,” she said in a statement.

Sections of the Maltese media have been targeted in recent months by fake websites imitating local news sites but containing untrue stories. More recently, some journalists were targets of phone calls warning them not to cover certain topics.