Rio de Janeiro police evict tent city of pandemic 'refugees'

People are evicted from land designated for a Petrobras refinery at a settlement coined the "First of May Refugee Camp," referring to the date people moved here and set up tents and shacks to live in during the new coronavirus pandemic in Itaguai, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Thursday, July 1, 2021.
A woman looks to salvage items amid the debris of her torn down home during an eviction at a settlement coined the "First of May Refugee Camp," named for the date people moved on the land designated for a Petrobras refinery, in Itaguai, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Thursday, July 1, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
People carry their belongings after they were evicted from land designated for a Petrobras refinery, at a settlement coined the "First of May Refugee Camp," named for the date people moved in setting up tents and shacks, in Itaguai, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Thursday, July 1, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
A boy holds a baby during an eviction from land designated for a Petrobras refinery, at a settlement coined the "First of May Refugee Camp," named for the date people moved in setting up tents and shacks, in Itaguai, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Thursday, July 1, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
A squatter argues with a police officer during an eviction at a settlement coined the "First of May Refugee Camp," named for the date people moved on the land designated for a Petrobras refinery, in Itaguai, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Thursday, July 1, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
A woman carries her belongings during an eviction at a settlement coined the "First of May Refugee Camp," named for the date people moved on the land designated for a Petrobras refinery, in Itaguai, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Thursday, July 1, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
A police officer walks past tents and shacks consumed by fires caused by stoves that were left unattended during an eviction at a settlement coined the "First of May Refugee Camp," named for the date people moved on the land designated for a Petrobras refinery, in Itaguai, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Thursday, July 1, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
Squatters homes are destroyed by fire caused by stoves that were left unattended during an eviction at a settlement coined the "First of May Refugee Camp," named for the date people moved on the land designated for a Petrobras refinery, in Itaguai, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Thursday, July 1, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
A police officer walks through the settlement coined the "First of May Refugee Camp," named for the date people moved on the land designated for a Petrobras refinery, in Itaguai, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Thursday, July 1, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
Security forces stand guard as they evict people from land designated for a Petrobras refinery, at a settlement coined the "First of May Refugee Camp," referring to the date people moved here and set up tents and shacks to live in during the new coronavirus pandemic in Itaguai, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Thursday, July 1, 2021.
People protest getting evicted from land designated for a Petrobras refinery, at a settlement coined the "First of May Refugee Camp," referring to the date people moved here and set up tents and shacks to live in during the new coronavirus pandemic in Itaguai, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Thursday, July 1, 2021.
A woman who fainted during an eviction is carried away from the crowd for medical attention as they are evicted from land designated for a Petrobras refinery, where a settlement coined the "First of May Refugee Camp," was created, the name referring to the date people moved here and set up tents and shacks to live in during the new coronavirus pandemic in Itaguai, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Thursday, July 1, 2021.
People protest getting evicted from land designated for a Petrobras refinery, at a settlement coined the "First of May Refugee Camp," referring to the date people moved here and set up tents and shacks to live in during the new coronavirus pandemic in Itaguai, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Thursday, July 1, 2021.
By DIANE JEANTET
Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police started evicting several hundred homeless families from a recently established tent city near Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, an event that underscored Brazil's resurgent poverty during the pandemic.
Televised images showed residents blocking the entrance to the campsite with bonfires as police launched tear gas canisters and fired water cannons at the tents. With the Southern Hemisphere in the heart of its winter, the city was experiencing one of its coldest mornings on record.
The forced removal in Itaguai followed a court decision in favor of the land's owner, Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras. The residents had occupied the plot since May and baptized it the “First of May Refugee Camp."
“They're cowards,” said one tearful and angry resident, Ana Paula de Oliveira, 27. “Here no one is armed, or a drug addict or drug trafficker. ... We just want to exercise our right to housing.”
Another woman appeared on the Globo News television channel begging for help. “I’m a domestic worker,” the unidentified resident said through tears. “The woman fired me because of the pandemic. Help me, please: I have nowhere to go, I don’t have any family.”
Shantytowns have emerged in several cities across Brazil, reflecting a surge of poverty after the government pared back one of the world’s most generous pandemic welfare programs. That left many exposed to soaring inflation as the nation's weak job market has yet to show signs of recovery.