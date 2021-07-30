Roberto Calasso, Italian publisher and literary figure, dies

“'Carlo, I read what you wrote. I like it. Whatever you write that you think important, send it to me. Don't think about writing books that sell, think only if you have true things to say. I'll publish them,'' Rovelli wrote.

“What more can you hope to have from your own publisher?" Rovelli wrote, adding that the "extraordinary care with which he published books is mythical."

His U.S. editor, Jonathan Galassi of Farrar, Straus & Giroux, called Calasso “one of the great literary publishers of postwar Europe.”

“He was also a prolific writer of wide and deep imagination and insight,” Galassi said in a statement. “Basically, his life’s work was all one project: to plumb the inter-connectedness of human culture across time and across civilizations. There was no one like him.”

Starting with Adelphi when he was 21, Calasso developed the publishing house. Among those he published were Sicilian writer Leonardo Sciascia and the Czech-born Milan Kundera.

Adelphi was essentially the invention, in 1962, of a Trieste intellectual, Roberto Bazlen, who quickly enlisted the efforts of Luciano Foa' and the young Calasso, then living in Rome. Italian industrialist Roberto Olivetti helped finance the venture.