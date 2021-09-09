Romania: No-confidence vote stalled, political crisis grows

“Citu is afraid that the no-confidence vote would force the PSD to join USR-Plus and AUR and vote against the government,” he told The Associated Press. “This way, the Citu cabinet would very likely lose the confidence of parliament.”

PSD’s interest, Magdin says, is to "prolong the political life of Citu’s Liberals” for some time.

“Rising prices of utility bills will make this winter one of discontent ... (and) without controlling the resources of the government, Citu would lose the race for PNL leadership," he said.

USR-Plus had expressed concerns over the transparency of how the regional development funds, which would give power to local authorities, would be managed. In a statement last week the party said the funds could “fill the accounts of (local) barons.”

In an interview with The Associated Press this week, former prime minister and Liberal party leader Ludovic Orban said that he blames the prime minister for the current turmoil.

“He provoked this crisis, by the decision he took without my approval, and mainly the decision of choosing to dismiss the minister of justice," he said. “A decision in which I was not consulted and I didn’t approve of."

Orban and Citu will face off later this month in the party’s leadership elections.

