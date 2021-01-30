Romania: Protesters want reprisals for fatal hospital fire

Protesters at Saturday's demonstration chanted, “We don’t want to be led by thieves” and also called for President Klaus Iohannis to resign.

Voiculescu, the health minister, said Saturday that the cause of Friday's fire is not yet known and an investigation is ongoing,

“We are waiting for the results for a number of reasons. One is to find out who is responsible, but most importantly, we need to learn the lessons that we need to learn,” he said. “If we know the initial cause of this, we will know what measures need to be prioritized in order to prevent such things from happening again.”

The minister agreed that Romania needs to improve its medical infrastructure.

“We will build new hospitals,” he said. "There is no magical solution for turning an old building into a new one. We need new hospitals.”

Before the fire at the Matei Bals hospital, a November fire in a COVID-19 intensive care unit in north Romania killed 10 people and a fire psychiatric hospital in the same region killed one person in December.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.