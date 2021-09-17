Romanian forest attack highlights illegal logging 'scourge'

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Two journalists and an environmental activist have been beaten up by suspected illegal loggers in a forest in northeastern Romania while making a documentary about illicit deforestation, authorities said Friday.

Thursday's attack in Suceava County involved 11 people who are being interrogated, a police spokesman said. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and their equipment was destroyed.

Successive governments in Romania have struggled to tackle widespread illegal logging, which has drawn strong criticism from the European Union, to which Romania belongs. There have been several other violent incidents — some fatal — in the past involving suspected illegal loggers, and authorities have been accused of not doing enough to stop the problem.

“I assure you that the Romanian police treat (the attack) with the utmost attention,” police spokesman Georgian Dragan said Friday. “All legal measures will be taken.”

He called illegal logging a “scourge” and a police “priority.”

Mihai Dragolea, one of the investigative journalists attacked in the forest, told The Associated Press that their assailants “were all armed with axes and bats.”