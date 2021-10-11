 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Romanian president nominates centrist party leader for PM
0 Comments
AP

Romanian president nominates centrist party leader for PM

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Romanian president nominates centrist party leader for PM

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, Dacian Ciolos gestures during an interview with the Associated Press in Bucharest, Romania. Romania's president has nominated centrist party leader Dacian Ciolos to be prime minister after a protracted political crisis culminated last week in the Liberal-led coalition government being ousted in a no-confidence vote. After a day of deliberations Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 with Romania’s political parties, President Klaus Iohannis nominated USR leader Ciolos to try to form a government.

 Vadim Ghirda

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's president on Monday nominated centrist party leader Dacian Ciolos to be prime minister after a protracted political crisis culminated last week in the Liberal-led coalition government being ousted in a no-confidence vote.

After a day of deliberations Monday with Romania’s political parties, President Klaus Iohannis nominated USR leader Ciolos to try to form a government. Ciolos previously served as prime minister between 2015 and 2017 in a caretaker cabinet.

“We are ready to take responsibility for the government and start negotiations with the other parties," Ciolos said in a statement after his nomination. "Our objective is to get Romania out of the crisis and for that, it takes a lot of responsibility from all political forces.”

The president's nomination will need to be approved by lawmakers.

Romania's political crisis started in early September when outgoing Prime Minister Florin City sacked the USR-Plus justice minister for not signing off on a 10 billion euro ($11.5 billion) regional infrastructure development program. USR reacted by resigning all six of its ministers.

Last week’s no-confidence vote — which passed overwhelmingly — was filed by the leftist opposition Social Democrat Party and was supported by the Liberals' former coalition partner USR-Plus and the populist far-right AUR party.

Iohannis said Monday that high among the issues that Romanian lawmakers need to address are managing the pandemic, dealing with the increasing costs of energy, and accessing key funds from the European Union, to which Romania belongs.

Romania, a nation of 19 million, is the second-least vaccinated country against COVID-19 in the 27-nation bloc, with just 34% of all adults fully inoculated. It is currently battling an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US-based economists surprised by Nobel prize win

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya
World

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

  • Updated

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country.

+4
Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers
World

Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers

  • Updated

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian police on Saturday arrested the son of a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as a suspect days after nine people were killed in a deadly escalation of yearlong demonstrations by tens of thousands of farmers against contentious agriculture laws in northern India, a police officer said.

Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries
News

Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries

  • Updated

Three scientists won the Nobel Prize for physics on Tuesday for work that found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News