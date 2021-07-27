Romania's Roman gold mines get UNESCO heritage status

The mining company, which invested hundreds of millions in developing the project, is seeking $4.4 billion (3.7 billion euros) in damages from the Romanian state for its losses. It said the project would have provided jobs in an area where employment opportunities are scarce.

“The UNESCO application was strongly opposed by the local communities in and around Rosia Montana," Gabriel Resources said in a statement Tuesday.

“Most of the cultural heritage for which protection is sought through the UNESCO application and which was identified by the extensive archaeological research programs funded by Gabriel, would have been protected in any event by the project," the company statement said.

Oxford University archaeology professor Andrew Wilson, one of three British experts who published a 2011 report on Rosia Montana’s cultural value, told The Associated Press he hoped the UNESCO designation would “end decades of (planned) blight and enable the formulation of a plan for the protection of the cultural heritage.”

“Rosia Montana is a landscape of great cultural importance — a palimpsest of mining activity from Roman times through the Austro-Hungarian period to the Communist era,” Wilson said.

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna also cheered the UNESCO listing.

“We fought for years to protect the history and environment of Rosia Montana, and today we received extraordinary news,” Barna wrote online. “I am glad this site was finally able to achieve international recognition.”

