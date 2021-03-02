Rooster kills owner during illegal cockfight, slashing him in groin

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India, police said, bringing focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban.

The rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its owner, 45-year-old Thangulla Satish, in his groin last week, police inspector B. Jeevan said Sunday.

The incident occurred in Lothunur village of Telangana state.

According to Jeevan, Satish was injured while he prepared the rooster for a fight. "Satish was hit by the rooster's knife in his groin and started bleeding heavily," the officer said, adding that the man died on the way to a hospital.

Jeevan said police filed a case and were looking for over a dozen people involved in organizing the cockfight. If proven guilty, the organizers can be jailed for up to two years.