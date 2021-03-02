Rooster kills owner during illegal cockfight, slashing him in groin

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India, police said, bringing focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban.
The rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its owner, 45-year-old Thangulla Satish, in his groin last week, police inspector B. Jeevan said Sunday.
The incident occurred in Lothunur village of Telangana state.
According to Jeevan, Satish was injured while he prepared the rooster for a fight. "Satish was hit by the rooster's knife in his groin and started bleeding heavily," the officer said, adding that the man died on the way to a hospital.
Jeevan said police filed a case and were looking for over a dozen people involved in organizing the cockfight. If proven guilty, the organizers can be jailed for up to two years.
Cockfights are common in the southern Indian states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka despite a countrywide ban imposed in 1960. Animals rights activists have for long been calling to control the illegal practice, which is mainly organized as part of local Hindu festivals usually attended by hundreds of people, though the crowds sometimes swell to thousands. The cockfights are often held under the watch of powerful, local politicians and involve large sums of betting money.
Last year, a man was killed when a blade attached to his bird's leg hit him in the neck during a cockfight in Andhra Pradesh. In 2010, a rooster killed its owner by slashing his jugular vein in West Bengal state.
According to police, the rooster involved in last week's incident was among many other roosters prepared for the cockfight betting festival in Lothunur village.
As the practice goes, a knife, blade or other sharp-edged weapon is tied to the leg of a bird to harm its rival. Such fights continue until one contestant is either dead or flees, declaring the other rooster the winner.
Officer Jeevan said the rooster was brought to the police station before being taken to a local poultry farm. "We may need to produce it before the court," he said.
Images of the rooster tied with a rope and pecking on grains at the police station were widely viewed on social media.
Mars rover's giant parachute carried secret message
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The huge parachute used by NASA’s Perseverance rover to land on Mars contained a secret message, thanks to a puzzle lover on the spacecraft team.
Systems engineer Ian Clark used a binary code to spell out “Dare Mighty Things” in the orange and white strips of the 70-foot (21-meter) parachute. He also included the GPS coordinates for the mission's headquarters at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.
Clark, a crossword hobbyist, came up with the idea two years ago. Engineers wanted an unusual pattern in the nylon fabric to know how the parachute was oriented during descent. Turning it into a secret message was “super fun," he said Tuesday.
Only about six people knew about the encoded message before Thursday’s landing, according to Clark. They waited until the parachute images came back before putting out a teaser during a televised news conference Monday.
It took just a few hours for space fans to figure it out, Clark said. Next time, he noted, “I’ll have to be a little bit more creative.”
“Dare Mighty Things” — a line from President Theodore Roosevelt — is a mantra at JPL and adorns many of the center's walls. The trick was “trying to come up with a way of encoding it but not making it too obvious," Clark said.
As for the GPS coordinates, the spot is 10 feet (3 meters) from the entrance to JPL's visitor center.
Another added touch not widely known until touchdown: Perseverance bears a plaque depicting all five of NASA's Mars rovers in increasing size over the years — similar to the family car decals seen on Earth.
Deputy project manager Matt Wallace promises more so-called hidden Easter eggs. They should be visible once Perseverance's 7-foot (2-meter) arm is deployed in a few days and starts photographing under the vehicle, and again when the rover is driving in a couple weeks.
“Definitely, definitely should keep a good lookout,” he urged.
Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Staff at a University of Michigan library temporarily closed the building after three venomous spiders turned up in a basement storage area.
The Mediterranean recluse spiders were found in late January in the Shapiro Undergraduate Library on the school’s Ann Arbor campus. The library reopened Tuesday after being closed Sunday and treated Monday for spiders.
The spiders were not in any public spaces, said university spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen, and staff closed the building due to a misunderstanding and out of an abundance of caution.
Bites by the spiders can cause problems ranging from minor skin irritation to tissue death, according to University of Michigan-Dearborn professor Anne Danielson-Francois, who identified an adult male spider that was caught in a glue trap at the library.
“You’re really unlikely to be in any kind of danger unless you have to be in close contact,” she told the Detroit Free Press. “But if you’re the plumber crawling through a crawl space that has a lot of these spiders, then you could be bit, and that would be concerning. But just walking around the library stacks, it’s a very, very low risk.”
The Mediterranean recluse hitchhikes with people throughout the world and has been found in 22 states, Danielson-Francois told WJBK-TV.
They like caves and can be found in basements and boiler rooms.
Axl Rose hangs with the 'Scooby-Doo' gang in an animated cameo
Axl Rose is getting animated.
The Guns N' Roses frontman appears as himself in the latest episode of "Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?" when he meets Fred, Scooby, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy while they are taking a trip down Route 66.
When a group of bad guys steal the Mystery Machine, the gang ends up stranded in the desert.
Daphne wants to investigate an abandoned diner "to see if they have Wi-Fi inside" and they stumble upon Axl, who somehow already knows Shaggy and Scooby. The trio even have a secret handshake.
"What's up mystery gang," Rose says. "I was starting to think you guys were a no show."
When friend after friend starts disappearing, it's down to Axl, Shaggy and Scooby to solve the mystery.
The episode airs Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Boomerang.
Hundreds of coffins fall into the sea following collapse of an Italian cemetery
A landslide on the Italian coast near Genoa caused the collapse of a cemetery Monday, leading to hundreds of coffins falling into the sea.
The Camogli cemetery, built more than 100 years ago, is situated along an area of rocky seaside cliffs. Francesco Olivari, the mayor of Camogli, called the collapse an "unimaginable catastrophe."
It is estimated that 200 coffins had fallen, but only 10 have been recovered, according to Giacomo Giampedrone, regional assessor of civil protection. Recovering the rest of them "will depend on the sea in the coming days," he added.
On Saturday, maintenance being performed along the area of fragile coastline was abruptly stopped when workers noticed cracks in the rock.
"We were doing work on a portion of the rocky coast -- it was close to the area that fell today,"Olivari told CNN on Monday. "Some signs of fissures were seen. We decided to close the cemetery."
He said that they called officials at the Office of Civil Protection in Liguria to intervene and evaluate the situation. A team of geologists with the department is using drones to get a better sense of the damage and determine if there is danger of another landslide.
"This type of collapse that happened today is very hard to detect or to predict," Olivari said. "This area is subject to this type of collapse -- it's very fragile."
Giampedrone said the port authority of Genoa blocked the coastal area below the cemetery Monday night to keep the coffins from floating out to sea.
On Tuesday after surveying the site, officials said they will continue work on recovering the coffins and corpses.
CNN's Samantha Tapfumaneyi and Maria Fleet contributed to this report.
Amazing close-up of Venus captured by NASA Parker Solar Probe
While on a journey to study the sun, NASA's Parker Solar Probe has captured an incredible new view of Venus.
The mission, which launched in 2018, is intended to study the sun and reveal some of its mysteries. Over the course of seven years, the probe will travel through the sun's atmosphere and come closer to the surface of our star than any spacecraft before it.
Venus is instrumental to the probe's success. The spacecraft uses the gravity of Venus as it swings around the planet, called a gravity assist, to help bend the probe's orbit and bring it closer and closer to the sun.
During one of these Venusian flybys on July 11, 2020, the probe snapped an amazing image that shows an unexpected side of our planetary neighbor. This was the third Venus gravity assist for the Parker Solar Probe.
The spacecraft's WISPR instrument, or Wide-field Imager for Parker Solar Probe, was actively taking images during the flyby and captured the nightside, or side facing away from the sun, of Venus. The image was taken 7,693 miles away from the planet.
A faintly glowing rim can be seen around the planet, which scientists believe to be "nightglow," or the "light emitted by oxygen atoms high in the atmosphere that recombine into molecules in the nightside," according to NASA.
Bright streaks seen in the image are the result of space dust and cosmic rays, or charged particles, reflecting sunlight. The streaks look a little different depending on how fast the probe is traveling.
There is also a noticeably dark feature in the center of the image. It's known as Aphrodite Terra, which is the largest highland region on Venus. The reason it looks so dark in the image is because it's actually at a temperature that is 85 degrees Fahrenheit lower than the surrounding areas.
The WISPR instrument was designed for the probe so it can gather images of the sun's corona, or outer atmosphere, in visible light. The imager can also capture the solar wind in action. The solar wind is a steady stream of energized particles that flow out from the sun.
When turned to look at Venus, WISPR surprised the team's scientists. Instead of seeing clouds, the surface of Venus was revealed. Venus has an incredibly thick atmosphere that has proven difficult to peer through with instruments on other spacecraft in the past.
"WISPR effectively captured the thermal emission of the Venusian surface," said Brian Wood, an astrophysicist and WISPR team member from the US Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, DC, in a statement.
Akatsuki is a Japanese orbiter that has been circling Venus since 2015. It enables scientists to study the weather patterns on Venus, look for lightning within the planet's thick clouds and search for signs of active volcanoes.
What WISPR was able to do in visible light is similar to what Akatsuki has captured of Venus in near-infrared, Wood said.
Angelos Vourlidas, the project scientist for WISPR at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland, coordinated an imaging campaign with the Akatsuki mission.
One of two things is happening. Either WISPR is actually sensitive to infrared light and is picking that up when it passes Venus -- which could open up possibilities to study dust around the sun, or the imager is looking through the atmosphere of Venus and right down to the surface.
"Either way, some exciting science opportunities await us," Vourlidas said in a NASA release.
Parker Solar Probe just conducted its fourth flyby of Venus on February 20, passing 1,482 miles from the planet's surface, so the team planned another set of observations of the Venusian nightside. That data should be received by the end of April, according to NASA.
This flyby set Parker Solar Probe on course for its eighth and ninth close passes by the sun, which will occur on April 29 and August 9.
Each pass of the sun leads the probe to break its own previous record, coming more than a million miles closer than the pass before. These passes will bring the probe 6.5 million miles from the sun's surface.
"We are really looking forward to these new images," said Javier Peralta, an astrophysicist from the Akatsuki team. Peralta was the first to suggest a Parker Solar Probe collaboration with the Japanese mission.
"If WISPR can sense the thermal emission from the surface of Venus and nightglow — most likely from oxygen — at the limb of the planet, it can make valuable contributions to studies of the Venusian surface."