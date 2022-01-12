 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Royals on the witness stand

  • 0

Prince Andrew's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein has been a cause of great controversy and scandal for the royal family. If the case between the prince and Virginia Giuffre goes to court, it certainly won't be the first time a royal has been called to testify. Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, talks about the current state of the royal family, while historian, Catharine Arnold, shares the scandalous story of Prince Andrew's great, great grandfather Edward VII (Bertie) and his tribulations in court. Can we take lessons for today from this historical royal scandal? 

Prince Andrew's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein has been a cause of great controversy and scandal for the royal family. If the case between the prince and Virginia Giuffre goes to court, it certainly won't be the first time a royal has been called to testify. Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, talks about the current state of the royal family, while historian, Catharine Arnold, shares the scandalous story of Prince Andrew's great, great grandfather Edward VII (Bertie) and his tribulations in court. Can we take lessons for today from this historical royal scandal? Source by: Stringr

To read more select an article below by click or tap, then use your browser's back button to return to read more.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News