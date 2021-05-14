Russia announces actor, director in race for first movie made in space

Russia is racing to become the first nation to shoot a movie in space, after it announced plans to send an actress and a director to the International Space Station (ISS) — 250 miles above earth — in October.

State news agency Ria Novosti said on Thursday that 35-year-old Yulia Peresild would star in the new movie, which will be shot in space and directed by 37-year-old Klim Shipenko.

Titled "Vyzov" ("The Challenge"), the movie will tell the story of a surgeon who has to operate on a sick cosmonaut in space because his medical condition prevents him from returning to Earth to be treated.

Peresild and Shipenko, who are well-known in Russia, were selected after the country's space agency, Roscosmos, opened a competition for applicants in November.

Peresild has appeared in a number of Russian films and TV series, while Shipenko's 2020 movie "Serf" was one of Russia's highest-grossing films.

Race to space