Russia approves single-dose version of Sputnik V vaccine

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said authorizing a fourth jab will help speed up the process of forming herd immunity against the virus. Most scientists believe at least 70% of a population needs to be immunized to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19, but the exact threshold is still unknown.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund's Dmitriev, said in a statement Thursday that “the single dose regimen solves the challenge of immunizing large groups in a shorter time, which is especially important during the acute phase of the spread of coronavirus, achieving herd immunity faster.”

Russia faced criticism last year for authorizing Sputnik V before advanced trials had even started and for offering it to medical workers while those trials were underway. The criticism was blunted by a study published in February in the British medical journal The Lancet, which said the vaccine appeared safe and 91% effective against COVID-19 based on a trial involving about 20,000 people in Russia.

Two other Russian vaccines — EpiVacCorona and CoviVac — also received regulatory approval before completing large-scale testing. No data on the efficacy of the vaccines has been released.