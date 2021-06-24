Russia border countries in Europe cool on Putin talks plan

“If, without any positive changes in the behavior of Russia, we start to engage, it will send very uncertain and bad signals, for example to eastern partnership countries,” Nauseda said. “It seems to me like we try to engage a bear to keep a pot of honey safe.”

The other two Baltic states, Estonia and Latvia, are also deeply concerned about reaching out to Russia when the Minsk agreements meant to bring peace to Ukraine, whose Crimean Peninsula Russia annexed in 2014, are still not being respected. Conflict simmers in eastern Ukraine with Russia-backed separatists.

“Right now, if it pans out the way it’s proposed, Russia annexes Crimea, Russia wages war in Donbass, and Europe shrugs its shoulders and continues to try to speak a dialogue. The Kremlin does not understand this kind of politics,” said Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins.

"The Kremlin understands power politics. The Kremlin does not understand free concessions as a sign of strength,” Karins said.

His Estonian counterpart, Kaja Kallas, said she's keen to hear what France and Germany think has improved to permit such a change of policy. "We should be very clear. What is our goal in relationship with Russia, and what has changed, why this is on the table now?”