Russia designates media outlet, reporters, as foreign agents

Another law is used to outlaw groups deemed “undesirable” and makes membership in them a criminal offense. It has been used to ban 41 groups, including opposition groups, foreign NGOs and most recently, the publisher of Proekt, an online investigative media outlet.

The Justice Ministry on Friday also designated two Proekt journalists and three other reporters as foreign agents.

Two other popular independent outlets, Meduza and VTimes, previously were named foreign agents. VTimes subsequently shut down, while Meduza launched a crowd-funding campaign.

Russia also used the law to levy heavy fines on U.S.-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty for failing to identify its material as produced by foreign agents. The broadcaster has asked the European Court of Human Rights to intervene.

Russian authorities have raised the heat on the opposition and independent media ahead of the September election, which is widely seen as important to Putin’s ability to cement his rule ahead of a the country's 2024 presidential election.

Last month, a Moscow court outlawed organizations founded by opposition leader Navalny by labeling them extremist. The court ruling barred people associated with Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his sprawling regional network from seeking public office. Many of Navalny’s allies had hoped to run for parliament seats in the Sept. 19 election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0