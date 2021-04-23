Russia expels 5 Polish diplomats in quid pro quo move

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia expelled five Polish diplomats Friday in retaliation to Polish authorities expelling three Russian Embassy workers last week.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it summoned the Polish ambassador to inform him that the five diplomats must leave the country by May 15.

The Foreign Ministry berated Warsaw for its “deliberate course” to “destroy” relations with Russia. It denounced Polish authorities removing monuments to Soviet soldiers and accused them of seeking to undermine Russian energy projects and unleashing a “large-scale anti-Russian information campaign.”

Poland said last week that it was expelling three Russian diplomats, describing the move as an act of solidarity with the United States.

Poland's Foreign Ministry on Friday called Russian move as “yet another example of aggressive policies" and "a deliberate gesture meant to inflame relations with the neighbors and the entire international community.” The ministry said Warsaw reserved the right to “an appropriate response.”