 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Russia: Gas pipeline to Germany at risk after US sanctions
AP

Russia: Gas pipeline to Germany at risk after US sanctions

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state gas company Gazprom acknowledged there is a risk that its undersea pipeline to Germany could be suspended or canceled after the U.S. on Tuesday imposing sanctions on a Russian ship involved in its construction.

Germany’s Economy Ministry said it had been informed in advance of the new U.S. sanctions against the Russian pipe-laying ship Fortuna and its owner. "We take note of this announcement with regret,” the ministry said.

The U.S. has said that the $11-billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline would make Europe more dependent on Russian gas and hurt European energy security. The Kremlin has responded by accusing the U.S. government of trying to promote sales of its own liquefied natural gas.

In a memorandum for investors linked to a debt issue, Gazprom noted political risks for Nord Stream 2. The company acknowledged that they could make “the implementation of the project impossible or unfeasible and lead to its suspension or cancellation,” according to the Tass news agency.

Speaking Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lamented what he described as “crude and illegitimate U.S. pressure.”

“We closely follow the situation and analyze it as we continue work to finalize the project,” he said in a conference call with reporters.

Gazprom said that 6% of the pipeline, or about 150 kilometers (93 miles), remains to be completed and insisted that it intends to complete the project soon.

The pipeline construction was suspended in December 2019 when a Swiss firm pulled its vessels out of the project amid threats of U.S. sanctions, forcing Gazprom to try to complete it with its own resources. After a long effort to deploy Russian pipe-laying vessels, construction work resumed in German waters last month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins
World

WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins

  • Updated

WUHAN, China (AP) — A global team of researchers arrived Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive investigation into its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries.

Rodin Museum sculpture garden reopens to public
World

Rodin Museum sculpture garden reopens to public

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — There is a ray of light for Parisians who, like the rest of the French nation this weekend, begin to observe a tightened coronavirus curfew: The famous Rodin Museum sculpture gardens is reopening to visitors.

+9
WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first
World

WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization chief on Monday lambasted drugmakers' profits and vaccine inequalities, saying it’s “not right” that younger, healthier adults in wealthy countries get vaccinated against COVID-19 before older people or health care workers in poorer countries and charging that most vaccine makers have targeted locations where “profits are highest.”

+26
Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow
World

Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested Sunday at a Moscow airport as he tried to enter the country from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

+5
Greek president backs Olympic champion after abuse claim
World

Greek president backs Olympic champion after abuse claim

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's first female president met Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou on Monday to express her support for the athlete who publicly claimed she had been sexually assaulted 22 years ago by a senior sports official.

Watch Now: Related Video

See Putin take part in traditional icy Epiphany dip

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News