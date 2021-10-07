Russia hits a new record for COVID-19 infections this year

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s daily coronavirus infections soared Thursday to their highest level so far this year, as authorities have struggled to control a surge in new cases amid a slow pace in vaccinations and with few restrictions in place.

The daily COVID-19 death toll exceeded 900 for a second straight day, with 924 new deaths reported Thursday — a day after reaching a record 929.

Russia already has Europe’s highest death toll in the pandemic — topping 213,000 — and the authorities' conservative way of recording COVID-19 fatalities suggests the actual number could be even higher.

On Thursday, the government's coronavirus task force reported 27,550 new confirmed cases, a nearly 10% rise from the previous day. New infections in Moscow soared by nearly 50% to 5,404.

A quick rise in infections and deaths began in late September, with authorities blaming it on the low vaccination rate. As of Tuesday, almost 33% of Russia’s 146 million people had received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, and 29% were fully vaccinated.

But the Kremlin has shrugged off the idea of imposing a new nationwide lockdown, delegating the power to tighten restrictions to regional authorities.