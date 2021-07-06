Russia, Indonesia talk up ASEAN's consensus on Myanmar peace

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat expressed his backing for Southeast Asian efforts toward achieving peace in Myanmar on his visit Tuesday to Indonesia to demonstrate the region’s importance to Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on a four-day visit to Southeast Asian countries, arrived in Jakarta on Monday from Brunei, where he met with Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, this year's chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

After holding talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi, Lavrov said he briefed Marsudi on the messages Russia has sent to Myanmar's military leaders and told Marsudi that Russia considered the ASEAN position “a basis for restoring the situation back to normalcy.”

At their joint video news conference, Marsudi emphasized the importance of following up on the five-point consensus to which ASEAN and Myanmar's military leader agreed in April and asked Russia to support its implementation.

“This requires the commitment of Myanmar’s military to cooperate with other ASEAN member countries,” she said.