 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Russia launches booster shots amid soaring infections
0 Comments
AP

Russia launches booster shots amid soaring infections

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian health authorities on Thursday launched booster vaccination for those who had been sick with COVID-19 or immunized more than six months ago, an effort that comes amid a surge in new infections and deaths.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he had received a booster shot and urged city residents to follow suit.

“In view of the difficult epidemiological situation today, doctors recommend having booster shots six months after vaccination,” Sobyanin said on his blog. “I'm pleading with you not to miss a chance to get additional protection from the virus, which is particularly important amid the spread of a more aggressive delta variant.”

Moscow health authorities on Thursday started offering booster shots with the domestically produced, two-shot Sputnik V vaccine and its one-shot Sputnik Light version. Other Russian regions are also starting to offer booster shots.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told a government meeting Tuesday that the ministry has issued guidelines allowing those who contracted COVID-19 to get vaccinated six months after they recovered, and those who have been immunized to get booster shots six months after their first vaccination.

The new guidelines come as infections in Russia soar and vaccination rates lag behind many other nations.

Russia’s state coronavirus task force has been reporting over 20,000 new COVID-19 infections daily since last Thursday, more than double the average in early June. On Thursday, it reported 23,543 new contagions and 672 deaths — the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic.

Russian officials have blamed the rise in cases on Russians’ lax attitude toward taking precautions, the growing prevalence of more infectious variants and vaccination hesitancy. Although Russia was among the first countries to announce and deploy a coronavirus vaccine, just over 23 million people — or 15% of its 146 million population — have received at least one shot.

President Vladimir Putin revealed during Wednesday's call-in show that he had received the Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year and stressed the importance of getting vaccinated. The Russian leader, who had received the shots out of the public eye, had previously refused to identify the vaccine he got to avoid offering a competitive advantage to its maker. Sputnik V is the most widespread of the four domestically-designed vaccines in circulation.

Russia’s vaccination rates have picked up in recent weeks, after authorities in many regions made shots mandatory for employees in certain sectors, such as government offices, retail, health care, education, restaurants and other services.

While reaffirming his position that vaccinations should be voluntary, Putin emphasized that mandatory vaccination for some workers was based on the law and voiced hope that it could help prevent a nationwide lockdown.

A spike in vaccination over the past days was quickly followed by reports of shortages in a number of Russian regions, and some experts have questioned whether Russia will have enough vaccines to go around.

Officials said earlier this week that 36.7 million sets of four domestically-developed coronavirus vaccines have been released into circulation in Russia, and 30 more million are expected to be produced in July.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

C-SPAN's 2021 Historians Survey of Presidential Leadership Results Announcement

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Widow seeks 'thorough' investigation into John McAfee death
World

Widow seeks 'thorough' investigation into John McAfee death

  • Updated

SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain (AP) — The widow of John McAfee, the British-American tycoon who died in a Spanish prison this week while awaiting extradition to the United States, on Friday demanded a “thorough investigation” of his death, saying her husband did not appear suicidal when they last spoke.

+21
Thailand bets on 'Phuket sandbox' program to save tourism
World

Thailand bets on 'Phuket sandbox' program to save tourism

  • Updated

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Somsak Betlao covered the outboard motor on his traditional wooden longtail boat with a tarp, wrapping up another day on Phuket’s Patong beach where not a single tourist needed his services shuttling them to nearby islands.

+2
Japan ups health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive
World

Japan ups health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Monday to strengthen health controls at airports after a Ugandan Olympic team member tested positive for COVID-19 at the town hosting their training camp, triggering concerns that the upcoming games will spread infections.

+14
French far right beaten in regional elections
World

French far right beaten in regional elections

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — Mainstream candidates delivered a stinging setback to France’s far right in regional elections Sunday, thwarting its hopes of winning control of a region for the first time and slowing its momentum ahead of the presidential contest next year.

+11
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'
World

Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that an incident involving a British destroyer in the Black Sea couldn't have triggered a global conflict even if Russia had sunk the warship because the West knows it can't win such a war.

+7
Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid rift with Britain
World

Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid rift with Britain

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military on Friday launched sweeping maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea featuring warplanes armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles, a show of force amid a surge in tensions following an incident with a British destroyer in the Black Sea.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News