Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid rift with Britain

It's the first time the warplanes armed with Kinzhal have been deployed outside Russia's borders.

The military says the Kinzhal has a range of up to 2000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept.

The Defense Ministry said the maneuvers in the eastern Mediterranean also involve several warships, two submarines and long-range Tu-22M3 bombers along with other combat aircraft. The supersonic, nuclear-capable Tu-22M3s were first deployed to Syria last month in a demonstration of an increased Russian military foothold in the Mediterranean.

The Russian military has modernized the runway at Hemeimeem to accommodate heavy bombers and built a second one to expand the operations there.

Russia also has expanded and modified a naval base in the Syrian port of Tartus, the only such facility that Russia currently has outside the former Soviet Union.