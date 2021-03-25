Russia opposition leader Navalny's health worsens in prison

She denounced the treatment of her husband in prison as part of Putin’s “personal revenge.”

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Kremlin wasn't following Navalny's condition, referring questions to the penitentiary service.

Earlier this month, Navalny was moved to a prison colony in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow. The facility stands out among Russian penitentiaries for its particularly strict regime that includes routines like standing at attention for hours.

In a note earlier this month, Navalny described the prison, IK-2, as a “friendly concentration camp.” He said he hadn’t seen “even a hint at violence” there but lived under controls that he compared to George Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four.”

Navalny, whom prison authorities had earlier marked as a flight risk, said he was subject to particularly close oversight, including a guard waking him up every hour at night and filming him to demonstrate he is in the required place.

He complained about the practice in a separate letter to the chief of the penitentiary service and the top prosecutor that also was released Thursday, saying that the hourly checks amount to “sleep deprivation torture.”