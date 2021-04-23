 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Russia puts widely read news site on 'foreign agents' list
0 comments
AP

Russia puts widely read news site on 'foreign agents' list

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s justice ministry has placed a widely respected news website on its list of “foreign agents,” a sign of increasing efforts to crack down on reporting critical of authorities.

The order announced Friday affects Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian-language news site covering Russian affairs.

In 2019, its investigative reporter Ivan Golunov, who focused on Moscow City Hall and the city’s crime-ridden funeral industry, was arrested, reportedly beaten, and charged with drug crimes that could have put him in prison for 20 years. After a public outcry, the charges were dropped; five former police officers were later charged with trying to frame him.

Russian law obliges groups or news outlets that receive foreign funding to identify their work as being done by “foreign agents,” which could discredit them because of the term’s pejorative connotation.

“‘Foreign agent’ is a discriminatory status that will make it harder for us to do our job and make a living,” Meduza said in a statement.

Russia in recent months has used the law to levy heavy fines on US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty for failing to identify its material as produced by “foreign agents.” The broadcaster, which says the fines could soon total more than $2 million, has asked the European Court of Human Rights to intercede.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Missoula volunteers clear 15 tons of trash from homeless encampment

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mrs. Ireland named new Mrs. World after on-stage fracas
World

Mrs. Ireland named new Mrs. World after on-stage fracas

  • Updated

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Kate Schneider from Ireland has been named the new Mrs. World after the reigning titleholder resigned following an on-stage fracas in which she pulled the crown off the head of the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant, organizers said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News