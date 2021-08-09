Russia resumes flights to Egyptian resorts after 6 years

For now, Rossiya, a subsidiary of the Russia’s state-owned flagship carrier Aeroflot, appears to be the only Russian airline with scheduled flights to the two Egyptian Red Sea resorts from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. Its flight FV5361 is scheduled to land in Hurghada early on Monday afternoon and the flight FV5633 is to land in Sharm el-Sheikh an hour and a half later.

Other Russian airlines cleared to operate flights from Moscow to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh — such as Aeroflot’s low-cost subsidiary Pobeda and S7 Airlines, Russia’s largest privately owned carrier — have no flights scheduled for the coming days, according to their websites.

The development comes a month after Russian President Vladimir Putin canceled his order suspending the flights after the 2015 disaster.

Flights between Moscow and Cairo resumed in April 2018 after Egyptian officials beefed up security at Cairo's international airport, but talks about restoring direct air travel to Red Sea resorts had dragged on. In 2016, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi finally said the downing of the Russian airliner was a “terrorist attack."

Russia’s ambassador to Egypt, Georgy Borisenko, said the decision to resume flights was not an easy one for Moscow.