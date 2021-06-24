Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships

“We may appeal to reason and demand to respect international law,” Ryabkov said, according to the Interfax news agency. “If it doesn’t help, we may drop bombs and not just in the path but right on target if colleagues don’t get it otherwise."

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman deplored what he described as a "deliberate and well-prepared provocation” by Britain and seconded the tough warning.

“If unacceptable provocative actions are repeated, if those actions go too far, no options to legitimately protect the borders of the Russian Federation could be excluded,” the spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said in a call with reporters.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said a patrol ship fired warning shots after the HMS Defender had ignored a notice against intrusion and sailed 3 kilometers (1.6 nautical miles) into Russia’s territorial waters near Sevastopol, the main Russian naval base in Crimea. It said a Russian Su-24 bomber also dropped four bombs ahead of the vessel to persuade the Defender to change course. Minutes later, the Defender left Russian waters, the ministry said.