Russia says people can decline its vaccine. But for many, they'll get fired if they do

Also waiting in line was Yegor, an IT specialist. Despite not having a client-facing role, he said he had no choice about taking the vaccine.

"My work made me," he said, also declining to give his full name. "They told me at work that I need to [get vaccinated]."

"I actually think it's bad that they did this. It's supposed to be voluntary, while in fact it is 'voluntary-compulsory,'" Yegor told CNN, referring to an ironic term harking back to the Soviet-era meaning people have freewill, but in reality have no choice but to comply with what authorities want.

"It is not right. Every person has to have a free choice whether or not to get vaccinated."

Russian authorities have tried to cajole people to get the shot by offering sweeteners, such as free cars and circus tickets. But now they are also turning to more restrictive measures. Employees in Moscow face losing their jobs if they don't get vaccinated when asked to, and employers could be subject to fines or administrative suspension of their businesses for up to 90 days if they don't meet their targets.