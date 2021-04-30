Russia targets lawyer over media comments on treason case

Pavlov had been due to appear in a Moscow court on Friday at a hearing about extending Safronov's pre-trial detention. The lawyer said police unlawfully seized “almost the entire dossier” of documents related to the case during the hotel room raid, including those subject to attorney-client privilege.

According to his colleague Smirnov, Pavlov frequently received threats from investigators at Russia's Security Service, or FSB, with an investigator involved in the case against the former journalist allegedly saying to the lawyer, “We're going to do everything to put you behind bars."

Pavlov maintained his innocence and said he considered the case against him “revenge” for his work on cases investigated by the FSB.

Smirnov told the AP that persecution of Pavlov sends a signal to all lawyers: “Don’t even think about working effectively on criminal cases. Don’t even think about speaking out. Don’t even think about defending people — your role as a lawyer should be like that of furniture ... present at legal proceedings.”