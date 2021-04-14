Russia targets student magazine with raids, criminal charges

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Wednesday charged four editors of an online student magazine with encouraging minors to take part in illegal activity for a report about the nationwide protests supporting jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

All four were ordered by a court not to leave their residences for the next two months and were banned from using the internet and communicating with anyone other than immediate family, lawyers and law-enforcement agencies.

The charges, which carry a potential sentence of three years in prison, come amid heightened pressure on independent news media.

Police raided the Moscow apartments of the four DOXA magazine editors as well as the apartments of two of the editors’ parents and the magazine’s offices before taking the editors in for questioning, according to DOXA and a human rights group involved in their defense.

DOXA said the actions were connected to a video the magazine ran about the protests calling for Navalny's freedom, which took place throughout the country on two consecutive weekends in January, among the largest shows of defiance in a decade.