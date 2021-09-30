Russian authorities seek to detain investigative journalist

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities are seeking to detain a prominent investigative journalist, his lawyer said Thursday, in another sign of increased government pressure on independent media, opposition supporters and human rights activists.

Lawyer Yulia Kuznetsova said that The Insider news site founder and managing editor Roman Dobrokhotov was being investigated on charges of illegally crossing the border, and has been placed on a wanted list as part of the probe.

Russia's Federal Security Service, the FSB, confirmed to Interfax news agency that a probe against Dobrokhotov has been launched after he allegedly illegally crossed the Russian border last month “in the direction of Ukraine.” If charged and convicted, Dorbokhotov could face up to two years in prison.

Russian media reported on Thursday morning that police raided the homes of Dobrokhotov and his parents. According to lawyer Kuznetsova, the journalist's wife was taken in for questioning. The Dozhd TV channel said that Dobrokhotov's father was taken in for questioning, too.