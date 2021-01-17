 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea; 2 dead, 6 rescued
AP

Cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea; 2 dead, 6 rescued

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ISTANBUL (AP) — A cargo ship sank off Turkey's Black Sea coast on Sunday, leaving at least two people dead, an official said.

The governor of Bartin province, Sinan Guner, announced the shipwreck off Inkumu in northern Turkey and said emergency workers had saved at least six crew members and reached the bodies of two others. He spoke to the official Anadolu news agency.

The Turkish coast guard said the ship was called ARVIN and the ship's crew were on lifeboats, according to Anadolu. The navy sent a frigate to assist rescue efforts. The transport ministry said the ship had 12 crew members, including two Russians and 10 Ukrainians.

The cargo ship was en route to Bulgaria from Georgia but tried to reach the Turkish port of Bartin due to bad weather. The area has been buffeted by heavy rains, snow and strong winds.

The governor said the dry goods cargo ship was Palau-flagged after incorrectly stating earlier Sunday that it carried a Russian flag.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins
World

WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins

  • Updated

WUHAN, China (AP) — A global team of researchers arrived Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive investigation into its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries.

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby
World

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby

  • Updated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has given birth to a baby girl, her husband and captain of the country’s national cricket team, Virat Kohli, said Monday, declaring that the couple was beyond blessed to start “this new chapter of our lives.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Why the FBI tried to take down Martin Luther King Jr.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News