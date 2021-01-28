 Skip to main content
Russian court rejects opposition leader Alexei Navalny's appeal against his arrest
Russian court rejects opposition leader Alexei Navalny's appeal against his arrest

  • Updated
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian court rejects opposition leader Alexei Navalny's appeal against his arrest.

