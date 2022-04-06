 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russian oligarchs face problems due to sanctions

Russian oligarchs have been propping up the economy of cities around the global and buying up luxury properties. They also hold superyachts, private jets and offshore bank accounts around the world. As these assets are sanctioned and seized as a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, experts talk about how this could be a step towards ending global corruption and the impact it may have on the war in Ukraine. 

