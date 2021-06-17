Russian regions make vaccines mandatory for many workers

He said regional governors made their decisions based on local infection trends and that “voluntary vaccination rates really leave room for improvement.”

Russia has reported more than 5.2 million confirmed virus cases and nearly 128,000 deaths. New daily cases have averaged around 14,000 this week, compared to last week's average of 9,000.

The regional vaccine requirements drew mixed views in Russia. Russia's business ombudsman, Boris Titov, said the business community would welcome the mandates if they prove to be an alternative to restricting their work.

However, several business associations polled by the Interfax news agency said it was unclear how employers would make staff members who don't want shots submit to them.

“On one hand, we're obligated to do it. Moreover, we can be fined for not reaching (the target of) 60% vaccinated employees,” Olga Kiselyova, president of the Association of Fitness Industry Operators, told Interfax. “On the other hand, we can't make people get inoculated through administrative means. If a person doesn't want to, we can't do anything about it within the law.”

