Russian team in Lebanon to study rebuilding destroyed silos

BEIRUT (AP) — A Russian business delegation met Lebanese officials on Monday to discuss plans to rebuild the grain silos destroyed last year in a massive explosion at Beirut’s port, a Lebanese Cabinet minister said.

The visit by the Russian team — including officials from Russia’s Hydro Engineering and Construction company — comes as Lebanon is going though the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.

Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate — a highly explosive material used in fertilizers — had been improperly stored in the port for years. The nitrate ignited on Aug. 4, causing a catastrophic blast that killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000, devastating nearby neighborhoods.

A government-commissioned study in the wake of the explosion said the 50-year-old silos could collapse at any moment and should be demolished. Several countries are said to be interested in rebuilding the port and the surrounding areas, including Turkey, Germany and China.