Russians join anti-war protest: The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war

LIMASSOL, Cyprus — Dozens of Russian nationals joined Ukrainians in the coastal resort town of Limassol, home to a sizeable Russian expatriate community, to protest the war in Ukraine.
About 50 Russians converged on Limassol’s promenade prior to joining with other protesters Sunday to chant slogans including “Stop the war, stop Putin” and “Russia without Putin." They waved blue and white flags that they said were the Russian national flag without the red stripe that represented “blood and violence.”
Protester Evgeniya Shlikava, who has been living and working in Cyprus for five years, told The Associated Press that despite Russian propaganda, Ukraine “didn’t deserve this action from our government” and that protesters are demanding an immediate end to the war “that we don’t support.”
A smoke from shelling rises as a wreath of flowers is placed at a cemetery in Vasylkiv south west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Russian forces appeared to make progress from northeast Ukraine in their slow fight to reach the capital, Kyiv, while tanks and artillery pounded places already under siege. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road towards Kyiv, in the town of Irpin, some 25 km (16 miles) northwest of Kyiv, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kyiv northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring Russian shellfire and bombardments for over a week prompting residents to leave their home. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
The body of a civilian, whose cause of death is unknown, lays on a stretcher on a path being used as an evacuation route out of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kyiv northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring Russian shellfire and bombardments for over a week prompting residents to leave their homes. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
An elderly woman carries her cat as she flees from her hometown on the road towards Kyiv, in the town of Irpin, some 25 km (16 miles) northwest of Kyiv, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kyiv northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring Russian shellfire and bombardments for over a week prompting residents to leave their homes. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A man plays with a child before she boards a Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Fighting raged in the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and Russia kept up its bombardment of other resisting cities. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Poland's soldier helps a refugee who fled the war from Ukraine at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Russian troops are pressing their offensive across Ukraine, pounding populated areas with artillery and airstrikes and deploying siege tactics honed in Syria and Chechnya — where opposing cities were reduced to rubble. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
In this image made available by the Italian Interior Ministry, police and rescue services attend the scene of a bus crash near Forli, Italy, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Italian state radio says that a bus carrying about 50 refugees from Ukraine has overturned on a major highway in northern Italy, killing a passenger and injuring several others, none of them seriously. RAI radio said one woman died and that the rest of those aboard the bus were safely evacuated after the accident early Sunday near the town of Forli. (Italian Interior Ministry via AP)
Mariana Vishegirskaya stands outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Vishegirskaya survived the shelling and later gave birth to a girl in another hospital in Mariupol. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
Turkish imam Mehmet Yuce walks down the steps after evening pray in a mosque in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. The Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey says a group of 86 Turkish nationals, including 34 children, are among those sheltering in a mosque in the besieged city of Mariupol. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A woman and two children, who have fled Ukraine, take rest in the lobby of the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Now in its third week, the war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Ukrainian military says Russian forces have captured the eastern outskirts of the besieged city of Mariupol. In a Facebook update Saturday, the military said the capture of Mariupol and Severodonetsk in the east were a priority for Russian forces. Mariupol has been under siege for over a week, with no electricity, gas or water. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
An injured man is wheeled on a stretcher at a local hospital in Novoiavorisk, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Local officials in western Ukraine say a Russian airstrike has hit a military training base that has hosted NATO drills. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Russian protesters living in Cyprus wave Ukrainian and Russian national flags without the red stripe, during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in southern port city of Limassol, Cyprus, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Dozens of Russian nationals joined Ukrainians in the coastal resort town of Limassol Sunday to protest the war in Ukraine, chanting slogans like "Stop the war, stop Putin" and waving blue and white flags they said where the Russian national flag without the red stripe that represented "blood and violence." (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Protesters take part in a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in southern port city of Limassol, Cyprus, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Dozens of Russian nationals joined Ukrainians in the coastal resort town of Limassol Sunday to protest the war in Ukraine, chanting slogans like "Stop the war, stop Putin" and waving blue and white flags they said where the Russian national flag without the red stripe that represented "blood and violence." (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
