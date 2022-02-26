Russians push toward Ukraine's capital; residents take cover amid sporadic gunfire

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kyiv residents braced Saturday for another night sheltering underground, as Russian troops closed in on Ukraine's capital and skirmishes were reported on the outskirts. Ukraine's leader, meanwhile, claimed the country's forces had repulsed the Russian assault, and he vowed to keep up the struggle and appealed for more help from the outside world.
“The real fighting for Kyiv is ongoing,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message in which he accused Russia of hitting infrastructure and civilian targets.
Central Kyiv appeared quiet on Saturday, though sporadic gunfire could be heard. And fighting on the city's outskirts suggested that small Russian units were trying to clear a path for the main forces. Britain’s defense ministry said the bulk of Russian forces were 19 miles from the middle of the city.
Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.
AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko extended a curfew he imposed Thursday to run from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. He said "all civilians on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance groups.”
Russia claims its assault on Ukraine is aimed only at military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighborhoods have been hit since the invasion began Thursday with air and missile strikes and Russian troops entering Ukraine from the north, east and south.
Ukraine’s health minister reported Saturday that 198 people, including three children, have been killed and more than 1,000 others have been wounded during Europe’s largest land war since World War II. It was unclear whether the figure included both military and civilian casualties.
Photos: The latest scenes from fighting in Ukraine
A Polish border guard assists refugees from Ukraine as they arrive to Poland at the Korczowa border crossing, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Czarek Sokolowski
Ukrainian troops inspect the site following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
A child looks through a window of a bus carrying refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
A toy amongst the debris near an apartment building damaged following a rocket attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Civil defense personnel man a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Emilio Morenatti
Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Emilio Morenatti
Firefighters rest after working extinguising an apartment building damaged following a rocket attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Emilio Morenatti
Ukrainian soldiers look out from a broken window inside a military facility, after an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Emilio Morenatti
A Ukrainian soldier investigates debris of a burnt military truck in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Efrem Lukatsky
A civil defense man stands guard at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Emilio Morenatti
Ukrainian troops inspect the site following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
A civil defense man stands guard at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Emilio Morenatti
An Ukrainian soldier walks through debris following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
A Ukrainian police officer detains a car driver in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Efrem Lukatsky
A soldier's helmet with a bullet hole near debris of burning military trucks, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Efrem Lukatsky
Smoke and flame from a burning military truck in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Efrem Lukatsky
An ambulance parked near a barricade and Ukrainian armored vehicles in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Efrem Lukatsky
An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Efrem Lukatsky
An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Efrem Lukatsky
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation via his smartphone in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The country's president refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay. "The fight is here," he said.
HOGP
An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Efrem Lukatsky
A Ukrainian soldier drinks water near grenades and debris of burning military trucks in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Efrem Lukatsky
Photos: Ukraine under threat
Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
A man walks past a building damaged following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
People take shelter at a building basement while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. It was unclear what aicraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine
Oleksandr Ratushniak
Ukrainian servicemen walk at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. It was unclear what aicraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine
Oleksandr Ratushniak
A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. It was unclear what aircraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
Vadim Zamirovsky
Ukrainian soldiers take position on a bridge inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Emilio Morenatti
Ukrainian soldiers take positions in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Emilio Morenatti
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service released on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, firefighters inspect the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
HOGP
The body of a serviceman is coated in snow next to a destroyed Russian military multiple rocket launcher vehicle on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Vadim Ghirda
Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall to chair a Security Council meeting in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Alexei Nikolsky
People walk by smoldering destroyed Russian military vehicles on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Vadim Ghirda
Anna Zubenko, 60, who was wounded during a rocket attack, talks with her daughter in a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Evgeniy Maloletka
Two women sweep up broken glass at a school building in Horlivka, following Ukrainian shelling in the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Alexei Alexandrov
ADDS SHELLING FROM UKRAINIAN FORCES A body of woman, killed during shelling from Ukrainian forces, lies under debris of a damaged house in Donetsk, in the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Alexei Alexandrov
A family sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. In Ukraine's capital, many residents hurried underground for safety overnight Thursday and Friday as Russian forces fired on the city and moved closer.
Emilio Morenatti
Isachenkov reported from Moscow. LaPorta reported from Boca Raton, Florida. Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Jill Lawless in London; Angela Charlton in Paris; Geir Moulson and Frank Jordans in Berlin; Raf Casert and Lorne Cook in Brussels; Vanessa Gera in Warsaw; Nic Dumitrache in Mariupol, Ukraine; Matt Sedensky in New York; Jennifer Peltz at the United Nations; and Robert Burns, Matthew Lee, Aamer Madhani, Eric Tucker, Nomaan Merchant, Ellen Knickmeyer, Zeke Miller, Chris Megerian and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.
