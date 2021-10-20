Russians to stay off work for a week as virus deaths rise

The Cabinet has drafted measures on compensation to businesses to help absorb the economic blow, including one-time payments equivalent to a minimum monthly pay per worker and low-interest credits.

In urging Russians to get the shots, Putin said “it's a matter of your life and health and the health of your dear ones.”

“There are only two ways to get over this period — to get sick or to receive a vaccine,” he said. "It's better to get the vaccine. Why wait for the illness and its grave consequences? Please be responsible and take the necessary measures to protect yourself, your health and your close ones.”

The Russian leader, who received the domestically developed Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year, said he's puzzled to see hesitancy about vaccines, even among his close friends.

“I can't understand what's going on,” Putin said. “We have a reliable and efficient vaccine. The vaccine really reduces the risks of illness, grave complications and death.”

Even though Russia in August 2020 became the first country of the world to authorize a coronavirus vaccine and vaccines are plentiful, Russians have shown a reluctance to get the shots, a skepticism that has been blamed on conflicting signals from authorities.