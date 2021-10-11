Russia's new COVID-19 infections, deaths near all-time highs

“The vaccination level we have is too low, impermissibly low,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters. “That is why we have mortality numbers that are so high. We are using every opportunity to make a simple call on all citizens — go ahead and get the shot."

While deploring Russia's lagging pace of vaccinations, Peskov rejected the idea of imposing fines on those who fail to get the vaccine and emphasized that it’s up to regional authorities to decide whether to tighten local coronavirus restrictions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he has been vaccinated with domestically-designed Sputnik V vaccine and he spent two weeks in self-isolation last month after some of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19.

Putin later hailed the efficiency of Sputnik V, saying that he didn't contract the virus even though he worked closely for an entire day with an aide who got infected.

Speaking Monday during a call with top officials, Putin had an occasional cough. When an obsequious speaker of the upper house of parliament enquired about his condition during a later video call, the 69-year-old Russian leader said he was feeling fine.